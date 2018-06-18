WTF?!? Nicki Minaj Sent Millions Of Fans To Harass Man Who Called Her ‘Hypocritical’… (EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW)

Nicki Minaj is on the hot seat this week after using her social media platform to allegedly cyberbully a detractor.

While the rapstress has never been one to bite her tongue, it seems she should have put some thought behind a few of her now deleted tweets, where she called on her army of fans to battle someone who merely expressed an opinion about her latest interview.

Nicki recently sat down for an interview with Elle Magazine where she talked about, among other topics, women’s sexuality. One of the quotes from the interview quickly became the subject of several online debates and Minaj was called out about being bit hypocritical in her stance.

Whether you’re a stripper, or whether you’re an Instagram girl—these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer. But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them. I was like, Yikes. It’s just sad that they don’t know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I’ve contributed to that in some way.

Yes, ma’am. You’ve certainly contributed to the culture of selling sex. There’s no doubt about that. But I digress.

Minaj was soon called out about the double standards expressed in the interview by twitter user, Jerome Trammel, who clearly struck a nerve when he referenced a few of her raunchy lyrics:

Dear Nicki Minaj, Your lyrics are hypocritical. You went over to @ElleMagazine to slut shame certain types of women, cause that wasn’t your route (allegedly). People need to STOP trying to dictate & police women & THEIR bodies! If you can’t HELP, don’t HURT! @NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/p4iT30bfyb — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 15, 2018

“keep your legs closed. If you give a girl money, you can have sex with her. These girls have more to offer” – @NickiMinaj to @ElleMagazine (June 2018) “you know your pussy worth a Benz truck, rich sex, don’t let homie fuck unless his bands up” – Nicki Minaj (June 2018) ME: pic.twitter.com/v1ZoLgNw71 — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 15, 2018



Oftentimes the truth hurts and Trammel’s words must have stung Minaj! The superstar hit the net to unleashed her wrath with a verbal smackdown, stating:

Nicki could have stopped there, however once her ‘Barbz’ (Minaj’s team of loyal fans) got involved it was a wrap. When asked if they should go ‘beat him up’ for her, Minaj responded in a now deleted tweet, ‘Yes barbz. Go beat dat nigga like he stole smthn.’

Minaj also hit Instagram as she was boarding her jet, to tell her fans to ‘Barbs, y’all better go all the way f*ck in! You better go on twitter and get that man right together. I done had it!!!’

As it’s clear that Minaj called out the troops to do her dirty work, it didn’t take long before her legions of fans doxed Trammel and many posted his address and phone number online.

Please recommend GREAT lawyers. I’m getting bullied, told to die, kill myself, people saying they’ll find me & kill me & etc. My phone number, family addresses & more has been put all over the internet. I will NOT stand for this, because someone directed them to do this. — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 16, 2018

Cyberbullying is NEVER ok. Doesn’t matter if it’s children or adults… this type of social media interaction should be frowned upon.

I reached out to Jerome Trammel yesterday about his experience and we spoke about it at length in the video below:

Bullying & threats haven’t stopped. Some threats are coming from people who live in my city. I’m taking legal action against the person who incited violence, and dozens of people who made threats & posted my home addresses; due to these tweets. I’m emotionally/physically drained. pic.twitter.com/nI1fR93fTD — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 17, 2018

Jerome is currently accepting donations via GoFundMe.com/FightCyberBullying for anticipated legal fees to aid in his quest for justice.