Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery earlier today in Broward County, Florida.

According to several news reports, the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when he was shot and killed in an apparent robbery.

Details below…

The up and coming rapper was reportedly shopping for motorcycles in South Florida and, as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

Witness say two black males wearing hoodies fled in a dark colored SUV, the shooter was said to be wearing a red mask.

According to Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer, deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward, Concepción said.

XXXTentacion, a Plantation, Florida, native, rose to fame after his song “Look at Me” went viral on social media back in 2016. The music video for the song, which was released September 2017, sparked backlash for staging a scene depicting XXXTentacion lynching a young white boy.

The video also referenced flashpoints in the national debate on race such as the 1991 Rodney King beating, the lynching in Mississippi of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955, the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri riots, the police shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota in 2016 and the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, violence.

At the end of the video, XXXTentacion spoke about violence and American youth.

“Are you willing to risk your child’s future due to your own bigotry? The choice is yours, but your child will not stand for the hate. This generation will be loved, nurtured, heard and understood.”

His latest album “?” premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March, according to Billboard’s website. The album’s single “Sad!” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts.

