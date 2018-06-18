King posts several clips of the scene where Rasheeda and Jasmine finally meet face to face and the CBS This Morning anchor expressed how impressed she was by Rasheeda’s calm interaction, stating:

Watching Rasheeda exercise GREAT restraint as jasmine who had a baby w/Kurt rasheeda’s husband “surprisingly” shows up to apologize .. no yelling, slapping, hair pulling, drink throwing reax… not normally how these scenes play out … rasheeda good job !

[Sidebar: I guess Gail is one of the few people who still believes that Rasheeda and Kirk’s baby mama storyline is authentic. But I digress.]

Nevertheless, it’s great to see that Gail King still enjoys a lil guilty pleasure every not and then.

Rasheeda even slipped hopped into King’s comment section to thank her for the compliment: