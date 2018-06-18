So Oprah’s BFF Gayle King is a fan of ratchet reality shows? Whooda thunkit?!?
The CBS News morning show anchor hit the net this weekend to share her thoughts about Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as she apparently binge watched the latest season.
King shared a series of screenshots via Instagram, giving props to Rasheeda for maintaining her composure when confronted face to face by her husband Kirk Forst’s onscreen baby mama, Jasmine Washington.
Details below…
King posts several clips of the scene where Rasheeda and Jasmine finally meet face to face and the CBS This Morning anchor expressed how impressed she was by Rasheeda’s calm interaction, stating:
Watching Rasheeda exercise GREAT restraint as jasmine who had a baby w/Kurt rasheeda’s husband “surprisingly” shows up to apologize .. no yelling, slapping, hair pulling, drink throwing reax… not normally how these scenes play out … rasheeda good job !
[Sidebar: I guess Gail is one of the few people who still believes that Rasheeda and Kirk’s baby mama storyline is authentic. But I digress.]
Nevertheless, it’s great to see that Gail King still enjoys a lil guilty pleasure every not and then.
Rasheeda even slipped hopped into King’s comment section to thank her for the compliment: