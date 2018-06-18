Kenya Moore Wants You To Know It’s ‘All Or Nothing’ When It Comes To Her #RHOA Peach…

Word on the curb is that Kenya Moore has been demoted to ‘friend of the show’ but it seems the former ‘housewife’ isn’t taking the news lying down.

As previously reported, Kenya did NOT receive a pick-up letter for season 11 (click HERE if you missed that) and without a peach, Moore’s only alternative in returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast would be as a ‘friend’ of the show.

Kenya hit the net today to say that she’s standing strong and that either she’ll be returning with peach in hand or she wont be returning AT ALL!

Kenya posted the video montage above via Instagram with the following proclamation:

No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to show… .fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons… even last year having missed 3 episodes.🤔 .#Fact: the Barcelona Lineup didn’t work… ratings slipped. The fans have spoken. I’ve never been called boring 💅🏾 .#Fact love me or hate me I may not be the “fan favorite” (my sister @kandi is and well deserved) but thank you for being invested in my life and continuing to contribute to the success of #RHOA and my success in my career on all levels .Don’t worry #teamtwirl you will get to see #babytwirl and all that I’m experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another .You will see my raw truth… the good the bad and the ugly one way or another ☺️ .Fact# I am good effing TV! ❤️ .Fact# I will be a HW or nothing at all. 😘

Fact# I don’t discuss business but know that I know my value

Apparently the former beauty queen wants us all to know that if she doesn’t get a peach she won’t be back on #RHOA.

For the record, filming for season 11 has begun and Kenya has yet to film a scene but the season is still young. Moore is clearly calling for ‘Team Twirl’ to campaign for her peach.