BUSTED?!? T.I. Allegedly Caught Creeping With ‘Greenleaf’ Actress… (VIDEO)

Another day, another ‘T.I. cheating on Tiny’ post. *sigh*

This time, the popular entertainer appears to have been caught on tape as he chills with his latest side chick backstage at a performance.

Video below…

Someone apparently caught T.I. slipping in the video above as he can be seen looking quite content with a women who is NOT his wife.

The rapper performed in Indianapolis this past Friday and someone secretly recorded him after seeing him cuddling up with his side chick backstage.

The woman has since been identified Asia’h Epperson, who appears on OWNTV’s ‘Greenleaf’ series. Fans are now dragging Asia’h as the latest ‘homewrecker’ of the Harris household and have taken to her Instagram comments to drag the young actress.

As you know, T.I. and Tiny were all set to divorce a year ago, but the couple appeared to be making amends (at least publicly).

Tiny has caught her husband cheating with MULTIPLE side chicks over the years and the Xscape singer even purchased a separate home to live apart while they sorted things out.

Needless to say, Tip still continues to ‘tip’ in and out of Tiny’s home as well, as he was most recently arrested after being denied access at the security gate of the Xscape singer’s private residence (click HERE if you missed that).