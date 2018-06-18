Beyonce & Jay-Z released a whole album this past weekend and the net is going ‘apesh*t’!

Everything Is Love was released exclusively for sale or stream to members of the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

In addition to The Carters’ unexpected album, they also managed to drop a video for ‘APESH*T’, which was filmed at the Louvre in France.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z visited the Louvre four times in the last ten years. During their last visit in May 2018, they explained their idea of filming. The deadlines were very tight but the Louvre was quickly convinced because the synopsis showed a real attachment to the museum and its beloved artworks.

In case you’re wondering how the power couple pulled off such an epic video location, a spokesperson for the museum told Vulture magazine how it only took 30 days to get it done.

Quickly convinced! Tight deadlines! Woooow! Beyonce & Jay-Z pulled off some ‘EPIC SH*T’ with this one!

The Carter’s joint album, Everything Is Love, was originally released exclusively on Jay-Z’s Tidal music streaming service but it is now available to download at Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

