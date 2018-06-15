Target Apologizes After Being Blasted For ‘Baby Daddy’ Father’s Day Card…

Target is apologizing after a customer called the store out on social media for a “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day card.

A customer posted the image above online claiming that the “Baby Daddy” card was the only Father’s Day card featuring a black couple at the store.

Well, it didn’t take too long for black twitter to get a hold of it and Target soon apologized after angry customers expressed their outrage online.

Target is catching heat for the “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day cards being sold in its stores. The front of the card reads the phrase, “Baby Daddy,” with an African American couple kissing, as the inside reads, “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.”

Takeisha Saunders of Dallas, called out the retail giant online, referring to the card as “an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole.”

As many expressed outrage online, Target soon apologized for the card on Twitter. The account, Ask Target, posted that the vendor was made aware of the concerns and the cards have been pulled from shelves.

“We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never out intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell,” states the tweet.

American Greeting also responded to the backlash, stating their attempt at being “playful,” completely missed its mark, resulting to the cards being pulled from shelves nationwide.

Saunders told CNN that she’s not calling for a boycott of the story and doesn’t necessarily see “baby daddy” as a term of endearment. She said the larger issue for her was the lack of ethnically diverse products, a problem she’s also noticed while shopping for dolls for her daughter.