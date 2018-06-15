K. Whasserface can probably apply for a brand new identity now that she’s totally changed her look over the years.

The reality star/singer is still recovering after getting her body redone for the umpteenth time and she’s feeling reeeeeel good in during the process.

Whasserface has been going through a series of surgical procedures to correct her botched butt job and recently revealed that she’s a whole new woman…literally!



Whasserface embarked on her journey last December after proclaiming her low self-esteem caused her to get unknown toxins pumped into her rear end in back alley surgeries (click HERE if you missed that).

Since that time, the singer/reality star has gone under the knife in an attempt to correct the issue, which was also reportedly causing problems with her legs.

After the first surgery, K. Wasserface’s rear end went down a bit, but her health problems persisted as she had to go under the knife again just a few weeks ago.

I’ve got a looooonggg way to go. Yesterday was the first day I put on a dress! I’m so small I can actually fit clothes. I still have my drains😒 Then I have one more surgery for reconstruction. This surgery with lift my natural butt and have me summertime fine. I’m moving along everyday😎 This is me with no silicon in me. I’m not perfect but i’m happy and getting healthier everyday.

The proof is in the pudding as Whasserface recently revealed her brand new body via an instagram post: