Jermaine Dupri is notably one of Atlanta’s most influential artists and now he’s finally being honored for his musical contributions.

Dupri was officially inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame yesterday (June 14), and he celebrated the huge accomplishment alongside his family and friends including, Usher, Mariah Carey, Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox and more at the Marquis Hotel in NYC.

“It all started with a hit song,” Dupri captioned the photo above on Instagram. Carey also posted the same photo on Twitter, congratulating JD and listing some of the songs they worked on together such as “We Belong Together,” “Honey” and “Always Be My Baby.”

Along with hits penned for Mariah Carey, Dupri’s biggest hits include songs performed by Usher like “U Got It Bad,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow,” “My Way,” “Burn” and “Confessions Part II.”

Fun fact: Usher presented Dupri with his induction last night.

Dupri and daughter Shaniah Mauldin

Congrats to the legendary hitmaker on his induction into the Songwriter Hall of Fame!

PHOTOS: Instagram