It’s a Boy! Ne-Yo Welcomes 4th Child…

The R&B singer/songwriter and his wife, Crystal Renay Smith, welcomed a son named Roman Alexander Raj Smith on Thursday (June 14).

Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal shared the baby news just moments ago via Instagram with the following post:

Little Roman was born Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm. He weighed in at 6lbs, 15 ounces and 19 inches long.

Ne-Yo and Crystal also share a 2-year-old son, Shaffer, named after his father, Shaffer Chimere Smith.

The 38-year-old “Good Man” singer also shares two children with former ‘Atlanta Exes’ reality star Monyetta Shaw: son Mason, 6, and daughter Madilyn, 7.