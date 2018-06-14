OPEN POST: Did Marlo Hampton Finally Snag A “Peach”? #RHOA

Word on the curb is that Marlo Hampton, the infamous friend of a friend on The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have finally snagged herself a “peach”.

Details below…

Marlo hit twitter yesterday with the following announcement:

The photo, which coincidentally bears the ATLANTA ‘peach’ geo-filter from snapchat, quickly made the rounds online.

The emoji’s used in Marlo’s social media announcement also should be taken into consideration as the winking face with tongue out is normally used as a way of stating “I’m kidding” or generally being jovial and not serious.

While Marlo’s post is filled with troll vibes, who knows? Maybe Nene Leake’s co-sign actually worked this time.

[FLASHBACK: Nene Leakes Feels Someone Should Be Demoted So Marlo Can Have A Peach (VIDEO)]

As previously reported, Kenya Moore’s peach was snatched a few months ago and she’ll most likely be returning as a ‘friend’.

Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams are all returning, while Eva Marcille has been confirmed as the newest peach holder.

What are your thoughts about Marlo finally snagging a “peach”?