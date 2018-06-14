OPEN POST: Did Marlo Hampton Finally Snag A “Peach”? #RHOA

Marlo hit twitter yesterday with the following announcement:
The emoji’s used in Marlo’s social media announcement also should be taken into consideration as the winking face with tongue out is normally used as a way of stating “I’m kidding” or generally being jovial and not serious.
While Marlo’s post is filled with troll vibes, who knows? Maybe Nene Leake’s co-sign actually worked this time.
As previously reported, Kenya Moore’s peach was snatched a few months ago and she’ll most likely be returning as a ‘friend’.
Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams are all returning, while Eva Marcille has been confirmed as the newest peach holder.