Kirk and Rasheeda Frost flashed their wedding bands as they chilled at Boogaloo nightclub a few days ago.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s only happily married couple collect a handsome check for their made for tv marital problems, but Atlanta-area residents can attest that these two lovebirds have rarely been seen apart.

[Sidebar: I guess with all that fake paternity drama behind them, the pair can finally enjoy their ‘real’ lives around town without all of the drama. But I digress.]

Wiz Khalifa (and his new found abs) was also spotted at the popular night spot.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics