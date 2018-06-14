Kirk and Rasheeda Frost flashed their wedding bands as they chilled at Boogaloo nightclub a few days ago.
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s only happily married couple collect a handsome check for their made for tv marital problems, but Atlanta-area residents can attest that these two lovebirds have rarely been seen apart.
[Sidebar: I guess with all that fake paternity drama behind them, the pair can finally enjoy their ‘real’ lives around town without all of the drama. But I digress.]
Wiz Khalifa (and his new found abs) was also spotted at the popular night spot.
Check out photos below…
What are your thoughts about this selection of club shots?
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics