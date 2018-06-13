Just a few weeks ago, Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta revealed that her husband Gregg had been battling an illness but would not disclose his diagnosis (click HERE if you missed that).

The popular reality star shared news with fans today that Gregg is battling cancer.

Details below…

The O.G. ‘housewife,’ 50, hit instagram just moments ago to share a photo of her husband, 63, leaning against a chair inside of a hospital room with his arms crossed. Beside him, a computer screen was open to a page that read “Cancer” with a red line crossing through it.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins👊🏾 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾#mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou,” NeNe wrote in the caption.

Nene also recently shared a live video via Instagram as Gregg was leaving the MD Anderson Cancer Treatment facility and it seems that this situation will also play out on the upcoming season of RHOA.

Straight From The A would like to personally send our well wishes to The Leakes family during this time.