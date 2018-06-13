The NBA star was one of the featured performers for the monthly event, which is hailed as one of Atlanta’s “must-attend” events.
Attendees included Teyana Taylor (American recording artist, singer, model and dancer), Big K.R.I.T. (American rapper and producer), Hannah Kang (entrepreneur), Phillana Williams (City of Atlanta, Film and Entertainment), Tracy Nicole (fashion designer), Middleman Fresh (fashion designer and wardrobe stylist) and more.
Memphis-bred R&B artist Porcelan
Since 2010, ATL Live on the Park has hosted surprised performances by top-tier talent including Akon, Andra Day, Chante Moore, Kelly Price, Miguel, Jagged Edge, Dave Hollister, Swift, Too Short, T.I. and many more.
ATL Live on the Park will return Tuesday, July 10th, 2018. For more information about ATL Live on the Park, please visit www.atlliveonthepark.com or contact Angela Watts, [email protected] .