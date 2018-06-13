Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were the guests of honor last night as Shanti Das and Marlon Nichols presented the June edition of ATL Live on the Park Season IX at Piedmont Park Tuesday night (June 12, 2018).

The NBA star was one of the featured performers for the monthly event, which is hailed as one of Atlanta’s “must-attend” events.

Attendees included Teyana Taylor (American recording artist, singer, model and dancer), Big K.R.I.T. (American rapper and producer), Hannah Kang (entrepreneur), Phillana Williams (City of Atlanta, Film and Entertainment), Tracy Nicole (fashion designer), Middleman Fresh (fashion designer and wardrobe stylist) and more.

Photos below…

It was a sold out crowd last night as over 500 attendees enjoyed powerful performances by several multi-talented acts.

Iman Shumpert onstage…

Teyana Taylor sits front stage in support

Memphis-bred R&B artist Porcelan

Natt Taylor, known for her namesake fashion brand, Natt Taylor

Special guest host and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns kept guests engaged while DJ Bad provided last night’s 80’s and 90’s soundtrack. In-house band, Quinn and Jukebox kicked-off the show with a unique blend of non-stop R&B, hip hop and rock mixes. A new addition to the experience included live painting by Dakoro Edwards.

Iman, Teyana, Big K.R.I.T.

Iman poses with hosts Shanti Das & Marlon Nichols

Since 2010, ATL Live on the Park has hosted surprised performances by top-tier talent including Akon, Andra Day, Chante Moore, Kelly Price, Miguel, Jagged Edge, Dave Hollister, Swift, Too Short, T.I. and many more.

ATL Live on the Park will return Tuesday, July 10th, 2018. For more information about ATL Live on the Park, please visit www.atlliveonthepark.com or contact Angela Watts, [email protected] .

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)