The Net Is Still Buzzing About Gucci Mane’s Floral Romper… (PHOTOS)

Gucci Mane is catching quite a bit of heat online for his latest Summer fashion fit.

The popular entertainer chillaxed with his wife, Keshia Ka’oir at Disney World in Orlando Florida this past weekend and while the flashy couple is known for their outrageous fashions, Gucci’s short set made quite an impact on social media.

Check out the hilarious online commentary of Gucci Mane’s floral romper below…

Breh. Gucci Mane got on my 6th grade graduation outfit. pic.twitter.com/tYEwHeHJH0 — ✨Braxel Foley✨ (@__BRAT_) June 11, 2018







DC Young Fly roasts Gucci Mane 😂 pic.twitter.com/3D1tw5nZzL — 808s & Car Shakes (@808snCarShakess) June 10, 2018

Man this ain’t the real Gucci Mane La Flare rockin’ the newest Fashion Nova pic.twitter.com/qR2rgkW3Rj — OVO Dash 🦉 (@JROD813) June 10, 2018

Cam Newton walked so Gucci Mane could run… https://t.co/6nmD8Gxdqs — Eagles got a ring…am I next @God?? (@SailorKhandi) June 11, 2018

First we lost Kanye, now Gucci Mane 😧😕😒 pic.twitter.com/8kcapnxzQk — beefALERT (@beefalertnow) June 10, 2018

Gucci mane in a romper really got some of yall shook tf up. 😂 he’s happy, comfortable, and not hurting anybody lmao what’s the problem? pic.twitter.com/7gmHaRkfOT — Julia 🌹💭 (@hahaokjulia) June 10, 2018

What are your thoughts about Gucci Mane’s floral summer fashion?