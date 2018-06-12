Ed Hartwell Sends Heartfelt Message To New Baby Mama Two Months After Divorce From Keshia Knight Pulliam…

Ed Hartwell has moved on since that bitter divorce from Keshia Knight-Pulliam and he’s making no apologies about it.

[READ: It’s Over!! Keshia Knight-Pulliam & Ed Hartwell Divorce Final + Hartwell Moves on With New Family… ]

The former NFL baller recently hit the net to post a heartfelt message to his new baby mama who just so happens to be the woman his now ex-wife claimed was his mistress.

Details below…

Hartwell showed sent a shout out to his long-time girlfriend/ soon to be baby mama on Instagram earlier this week with the following post.

Hartwell shares several head shots of his “rib,” Tonya Carroll, who is expecting his child with the following caption:

My Baby, My Life, My Love, My True Queen #lifepartner #nothingwillbreakus #myrib #usandourbabies #EJCYLAHELLASEVYNN #foreverandalways #michasbeendropped

The child will be Hartwell’s 3rd, Carroll’s 2nd and the first for the pair as a couple. As you know, Hartwell shares a daughter with Keisha Knight Pulliam and a son with Lisa Wu.

Carroll was expecting well before the ink dried on Hartwell’s latest divorce decree as she shared the good news several months ago online (click HERE if you missed that).







Ed’s new love revealed that the pair is having a daughter as she’s posted several images of pink accessories with the hashtags #AlreadySpoiled and #AlreadyWrappedAroundHisFinger’.

Too stinking CUTE!!!! #alreadyspoiled 💕 A post shared by Tonya Carroll (@tonyacarroll7) on Jun 10, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT