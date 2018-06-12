Another day, another online spat between Stevie J. of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and his baby mama Joseline Hernandez.

This time, Hernandez drags her music producer ex after he posted a tweet claiming to be ‘ready for a wife’.

The self proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” immediately disputed Stevie’s tweet and also insinuated that he’s gay, stating, ‘Looking more for a husband”… and she didn’t stop there.

Details below…

To reiterate her stance, Joseline also hit instagram and in a now deleted post, claimed:

When a ni**a had 1 thousand pu**ies but act like the one thousand and one going to be the wife We know you want that boy pu**y

This isn’t the first time Joseline has insinuated that her baby daddy is gay. In fact, she’s been spilling that same tea for years now.

Oddly enough, after dragging him for years about his rumored sexual proclivities, Joseline still chose to have his child so…