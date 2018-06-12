Donald Glover’s hit FX series ‘Atlanta’ has been renewed for a third season and details about storyline have been revealed.

There are so many stories left to tell on ‘Atlanta’ and according to Stephen Glover, co-writer/producer and Donald’s younger brother, more women will be taking the lead.

Details below… Atlanta follows two cousins working through the Atlanta music scene in hopes of bettering their lives and those of their families. Donald Glover executive produces and stars in the show, along with his brother Stephen, who is the head story editor.

Stephen Glover spoke with the Hollywood Reporter, during the show’s For Your Consideration event, stating:

I think we have some cool ideas in season three that'll put some more women on screen. There's a very specific perspective from the Atlanta woman that I think we're gonna explore in season three.







It was so fun having this girl vibe. There’s no lack of women on the set, but I think in terms of storytelling it is different just like bonding with a woman and playing with that energy in terms of Van’s character. So it is something I would like to continue exploring.

Zazie Beetz, currently the only female lead on the show, discussed the only female-dominated episode of the season, titled “Champagne Papi,” and her desire to see more women onscreen with her.

Atlanta season two’s theme was ‘Robbin’ Season’ and 11 connected yet separate episodes featured various ways a person can be robbed… of time, money, dignity and/or sense of self.

It will be quite interesting to see ‘Atlanta’ from a more female perspective.

Atlanta is set to return to FX in 2019.