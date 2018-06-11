T.I. Lands New TV Show: ‘The Grand Hustle’… (VIDEO)

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is returning to the small screen with a brand new television venture.

Gone are the days of the ‘Family Hustle’ as Tip trades his father knows best hat for the board room with a new business competition series called ‘The Grand Hustle’.

“The Grand Hustle Empire is always expanding so therefore we needed to add a very talented, highly skilled executive to our team,” said Harris. “It doesn’t matter if you got your hustle at Harvard or the hood, “THE GRAND HUSTLE” is about how you handle business and what you can do for the brand so I wanted to create a show that offers an equal playing field.”

The Grammy-award winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur will be sharing the art of the hustle to fans with a new show on BET airing later this summer.

BET Networks, in partnership with Grand Hustle Productions, is excited to announce the premiere of “THE GRAND HUSTLE”, a fierce new reality competition series, featuring 16 business minded men and women vying for an opportunity of a lifetime! Created and Executive produced by Grammy-award winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and the King of the South himself, Tip “T.I.” Harris, the series centers around the hopeful hustlers as they compete for a coveted position, with a six-figure salary, within Tip’s multimillion-dollar Grand Hustle business empire which he built from the ground up.“

The 12, one-hour episode series, is set in Atlanta and the candidates are determined to prove they have what it takes to out-hustle the rest. They serve up big deals and even bigger doses of drama each week as they fight for their seat at the table. Ultimately, only one will be crowned the Grand Hustler.

Brian Sher, Executive Producer of the new series, says that T.I.’s ‘hustle’ is made for tv, stating:

Tip is one of the smartest most impressive businessmen I have ever met. His business acumen is second to none, and his entrepreneurial spirit is unmatched. I’m excited for the world to get a window into how Tip thinks and operates.

Along with Tip and Sher, “THE GRAND HUSTLE” is executive produced by Christian Sarabia (EP), Johnny Petillo (EP/Showrunner), Vinnie Kaufman (EP/Showrunner) and produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

“THE GRAND HUSTLE” competition series is set to heat up the summer on BET, Thursday, July 19th at 10:00PM EST.