Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has solidified her lead for number of spin-off shows on Bravo. She’s had a wedding spin off, a talent competition show and a ski-trip, and now the successful entrepreneur has added yet another show to the list.

Burruss shared the good news via Instagram just moments ago, stating:

I’m soooooo excited to announce that #KandiKoatedNights is coming to @bravotv on July 1st!!!!!!!! People have been asking for a long time now. Here it is! On tv now & not just the web. We started doing #KKN back in 2009 on the web & now we’re on #Bravo!

More details below…

Burruss shared the news with PEOPLE via the following press release:

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, will be back on the network Sundays starting in July with Kandi Koated Nights — a candid half-hour chat program that gathers friends and celebrity guests together to discuss salacious topics surrounding sex, relationships, dating, and pop culture.

Kandi Koated Nights launched as a late night web series back in 2011 and gained a loyal following online. The show has also been featured on past episodes of RHOA.

Burruss, who will executive produce and host the show, tells PEOPLE:

I am so excited to have partnered with Bravo to bring my favorite sexy talk show to TV screens. We are going to have so much fun keeping it real, taking a deep dive into all things sex, relationships and pop culture!

The show will be co-executive produced by Todd Tucker (Burruss’ husband) who states:

“Nobody is more direct about the bedroom than my wife, the queen, Kandi Burruss. America is not ready for what is coming. Buckle up.”

Kandi Koated Nights will also feature personalities Nikki Nicole, Yamaneika Saunders, and DJ AOne, as well as a variety of weekly topical experts — all of whom will dish on the theme of each episode.

Kandi also landed a live aftershow called ‘Kandi Koated Nightcap’ which will follow each episode to continue the steamy conversation online via BravoTV.com

Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live production company Embassy Row is also listed as executive producer.

Congrats to the ‘Kandi Koated’ klique for landing on tv!

What do you think about Kandi’s latest television venture?