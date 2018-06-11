Nicki Minaj & Future Announce Joint Tour…

NEWSFLASH! Nicki Minaj and Future are partnering up for a new tour!

Minaj hit the net to share the news a few hours ago with an announcement of the ‘NickiHndrxx tour.

Details + tour dates below…

I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future! 🔥🔥🔥 Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15.

Nicki shared the image above, stating:

Nicki and Future will kick off their shows in September hitting major US cities including Baltimore, Brooklyn, DC, and Houston. (Oddly enough, Atlanta isn’t on the schedule.)

They’re also hitting international stages performing in Budapest, Berlin, Paris, London and more.

Nicki & Future ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ Tour dates: