Nicki Minaj & Future Announce Joint Tour…

Minaj hit the net to share the news a few hours ago with an announcement of the ‘NickiHndrxx tour.
Details + tour dates below…
I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future! 🔥🔥🔥 Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15.
Nicki and Future will kick off their shows in September hitting major US cities including Baltimore, Brooklyn, DC, and Houston. (Oddly enough, Atlanta isn’t on the schedule.)
They’re also hitting international stages performing in Budapest, Berlin, Paris, London and more.
Nicki & Future ‘NICKIHNDRXX’ Tour dates:
07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Impérial Bell ^
08-17 Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park ^
09-01-02 Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival $
09-21 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
09-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
09-26 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center
09-29 Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena
10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
10-02 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
10-04 Boston, MA – TD Garden
10-05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
10-07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10-11 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10-14 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
10-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-19 Miami, FL – American Airlines Center
10-20 Orlando, FL – Amway Arena
10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival ^
10-23 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
10-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 10-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
11-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11-02 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11-04 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
11-06 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11-09 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-10 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome
11-16 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
11-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
11-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
11-24 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand
02-21 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
02-22 Bratislava, Slovakia – Ondrej Nepela Arena
02-24 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
02-25 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sportarena
02-28 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
03-01 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
03-03 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
03-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericcson Globe
03-06 Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
03-07 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
03-09 Bordeaux, France – Metropole Arena
03-11 London, England – The 02
03-14 Birmingham, England – Arena Birmingham
03-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
03-17 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
03-18 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
03-20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
03-22 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
03-23 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
03-25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
03-27 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstandion
03-28 Geneva, Switzerland – Arena Geneva
^ Future solo show
$ Nicki Minaj solo show