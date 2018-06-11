Baby Bump Watch: #RHOA Kenya Moore Shares More Photos of Expanding Waistline… (PHOTOS)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is apparently on the grind now that she’s rumored to have lost her peach for season 11.

The newlywed hit the ‘gram this past weekend to offer up more photos of her expanding waistline in a social media ad for yoga pants.

Details below…Just last week, fans were wondering if Moore was sporting a burger belly or a baby bump when she was spotted out at the Atlanta Women’s Expo and Wendy Williams even gave her the side-eye (click HERE if you missed that) but apparently Moore hopes to put the speculation to rest with her latest pics.

More posted two images to her social media accounts proclaiming that she’s working out “for the baby” and in one image, she even points to her growing baby bump.

“Trying to stay fit for baby!” Kenya writes in the caption. She continues with her advertisement, stating



I love these pants because they are so soft and comfy and I can pull them up over my belly (first photo) and roll them down if I get too hot. Also I never and butt crack!

That’s all we’re getting of Kenya’s belly unless there’s a check of some sort involved. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Kenya’s waistline is expanding… either that, or she’s really great at photoshop.

What do you think about Kenya’s latest ‘baby bump’ pics?