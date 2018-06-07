Cardi B Responds To Criticism For Partying While Pregnant… (PHOTOS)

Cardi B is feeling the wrath of the internet yet again.

The pregnant rapper was spotted partying alongside her fiance Offset and his Migos band mates at an Atlanta area nightclub last night. As clips of Cardi in the club began circulating, the ‘net was quick to drag Cardi for ‘partying while pregnant’ and exposing her unborn child to secondhand smoke.

PARTYING WHILE PREGNANT FOH!!!! My man would NEVER and all the damn SMOKE WTF is wrong with them (her, her man, her family and her team) that’s sad

Photos/Video + Cardi’s response to the backlash below…

Cardi B and her baby bump partied the night away and footage soon surfaced of the pregnant star surrounded by smoke.

Cardi hit the net to ‘clap back’ after several people called her out about being in a club environment while pregnant. On fan in particular, called the rapper’s intelligence into question, stating:

NO AMOUNT of money will have me looking STUPID she in a CLUB PREGNANT!!!! around all that smoke I’m 1000% sure she could done something where she wouldn’t have to be in a CLUB PREGNANT now if you looking at this and saying it’s ok cause she making while doing it (cause that’s exactly what you’re saying) then you are just as STUPID as she is?

Cardi’s response was pretty much what you’d expect from the former stripper. The mother-to-be states that all the online criticism is more likely to harm her child than the smoke in the club.

And she didn’t stop there. Cardi says instead of comments, haters should send pampers.

Chile… I guess.