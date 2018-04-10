Who Invented Trap Music?? Gucci Mane & T.I. Dispute Claims of Ownership…

Atlanta based rappers Gucci Mane and T.I. are currently in dispute over who actually owns the bragging rights as creator of the rap subgenre, ‘Trap Music’.

Gucci Mane recently claimed ownership of the title in an Instagram post, however Tip quickly dived in with receipts that he was the first to use the term.

There’s always been a heavy debate amongst hip-hop fans over who invented trap music and its signature sound, but it looks like T.I. is battling for his credit as a pioneer. Earlier this week, Gucci posted a throwback pic from his 2005 album, Trap House, claiming it was the day he “invented trap music.”

Welp… it didn’t take long for Tip to chime in on the topic and he even brought along a few receipts to mark his claim:

Tip shares a Wikipedia screenshot of his 2003 ‘Trap Muzik’ album as receipts along with a caption meant to to discourage further debate on the matter.

“Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back…August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!” T.I. captions the photo. “FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… “Look what I discovered, even though they was already here” ass shit!!!! WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS.”

Nevertheless, Gucci hit the tweets to clap back: