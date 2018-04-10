Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped her pregnancy news during part 1 of the season 10 reunion (click HERE if you missed that).

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore revealed to host Andy Cohen as her cast mates excitedly congratulated her, but the choice of words had many social media users assuming that Kenya probably hired a surrogate.

Moore recently spoke out to dispute those surrogate rumors.

Following the reunion Sunday evening, Moore responded to a few fan comments and questions on Twitter writing to one who tweeted, “Kenya never really said she was preggers, but that they will be welcoming a baby at the end of the year, soooooo do they have a surrogate?”

“No surrogate but maybe my next one,” tweeted Moore in response.

In a recently released statement, Moore says she hasn’t said much about her pregnancy since she is high risk but reiterates that there is no surrogate involved:

“My heart is full thank you to everyone for all your well-wishes,” she shared on Instagram. “I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I’m high risk.”

Kenya ended the message asking for optimism from fans as she prepares to welcome her first child and confirmed that she and her husband did NOT use a surrogate for this pregnancy.

“Right now I want to focus on positivity and having a healthy baby. I do not have a surrogate but definitely would be open to it next time,” she wrote. “Please pray for us! God bless you!”