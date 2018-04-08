Cardi B laid all the pregnancy rumors to rest last night during her appearance on Saturday Night Live…. by confirming them!

News leaked almost 2 months ago that Cardi B. was pregnant (click HERE if you missed that), but many were still skeptical that the entertainer was with child.

The rapper has been previously hiding her growing baby bump under flowy clothes or with strategic angles. She even pulled a fast one on fans by stating she was simply “getting fat.”

Now there’s no doubt about Cardi’s pregnancy after her recent appearance on SNL.

Cardi first performed a medley of Bodak Yellow and Bartier Cardi with a strategically placed boa hiding her belly bump.

It was her final performance that left no doubt about her upcoming bundle of joy.

The popular rapstress was absolutely glowing as she revealed her good news onstage. She rocked a form fitting all white gown that accentuated her baby bump during a performance of “Be Careful.”

And in case that wasn’t clear enough, Cardi posted a tweet after the SNL performance that removed any doubt, stating: “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?”

In the video obtained backstage after the performance, Cardi B shouts, “I’m finally free!” There’s certainly no more hiding her baby bump now!

On a related note, Cardi’s fiancé, Offset of The Migos, who has three children from a previous relationship, made his feelings public as he hit the tweets following his new baby mama’s performance, stating: “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

Congrats to the happy couple!