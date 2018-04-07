Peach Snatched! Sheree Whitfield FIRED From #RHOA… AGAIN!!! (EXCLUSIVE CAST DETAILS + VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Sheree Whitfield is unemployed yet again as she is no longer a peach carrying member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As you know, Sheree was fired back after Season 4 of the popular reality show after forming an alliance with Kim Zolciak, she was subsequently “re-hired” as a friend season 8 (through a deal with ex executive producer Carlos King) and finally got her peach back season 9.

Unfortunately, Whitfield’s return was filled with lackluster story lines, lies and deceptions, and now she’s gotten her peach snatched once again.

Details + video below…

I received news yesterday that Sheree had gotten the boot from the popular reality show and hit Youtube to discuss it in the video below:

Several of Sheree’s former co-hosts also hit social media celebrating her departure.

As you know, Sheree had a falling out with Porsha Williams during the finale episode of Season 10 and it was Williams who hit the net first with the news, posting simply the word “Karma”…

Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore followed suit with a few celebratory posts of their own:

Returning cast members received their pickup letters earlier this week so the core group is already quite clear on who is returning for season 11. In fact, taping for the show begins in a few weeks!!

My sources exclusively revealed that Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey all got their contracts for season 11 and that Kenya still has “some things to work out” before signing to return.

It didn’t take long for news to travel that Sheree did NOT receive an offer to return to the popular reality show and it certainly wasn’t a surprise to fans.

Sheree’s pretend reconciliation with ex-husband Bob Whitfield flopped, her “domestic violence” claims were questionable, her prison bae story line was a total fail, and the ‘Chateau,’ while beautifully staged, is still quite moldly and unlivable as the certificate of occupancy is reportedly still pending… ALLEGEDLY.

Sheree’s allegiance to KKKim Zolciak also seemed to be an issue, as it is revealed during the reunion that the ladies all feel ‘some kinda way’ about how she held Kim’s “bones” but spread everyone elses.

Specifically, Sheree gets called out by Porsha about how she knew about Kim’s purported ‘roach video’ of Brielle taping in Nene’s bathroom but didn’t say a word about it for weeks.

Nevertheless, the overall consensus is that Sheree has officially wasted YET ANOTHER opportunity as she gets her walking papers once again with no foreseeable business ventures.

I was told that Sheree may be asked to return on occasion as a “friend of the show” if her pride will allow it , but her days as a peach holder are gone.

[Sidebar: I dunno about you, but I think Sheree should take whatever is offered at this point. Unless Tyrone has given her access to all of his overseas accounts to keep her afloat… but I digress.]

As for KKKim Zolciak, I’ve been told that she will most likely still be appearing on RHOA in some capacity being that ‘Tardy for the Trailer Park’ is still on Bravo and they love to cross-promote their shows.

There are also two slots for “new” peach holders. One is most likely going to Eva Marcille and the other has yet to be determined.

What are your thoughts about Sheree getting the boot from RHOA… AGAIN?!?

Shocked? Or Nah?