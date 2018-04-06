Singer/Songwriter Lorde was unmercifully dragged online after an extremely distasteful instagram post about fallen star Whitney Houston.

Details below…

Lorde, a young singer best known for the single “ROYALS,” apparently thought it would be a bright idea to post a picture of a bathtub on Instagram with a caption mimicking a song lyric made famous by Whitney Houston:

As you know, Whitney Houston just so happened to have died in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in 2012 and Lorde’s caption, ‘And iiiiiii will always love you,’ struck a nerve with Whitney fans worldwide.

Fans immediately started commenting on the image, accusing the young singer of disrespecting the dead.

It didn’t take long for Lorde to issue a public apology:

What are your thoughts about Lorde’s post & delete?

Does she get a pass for her distasteful Whitney ‘joke’?