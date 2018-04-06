Lorde, a young singer best known for the single “ROYALS,” apparently thought it would be a bright idea to post a picture of a bathtub on Instagram with a caption mimicking a song lyric made famous by Whitney Houston:
As you know, Whitney Houston just so happened to have died in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in 2012 and Lorde’s caption, ‘And iiiiiii will always love you,’ struck a nerve with Whitney fans worldwide.
Fans immediately started commenting on the image, accusing the young singer of disrespecting the dead.
It didn’t take long for Lorde to issue a public apology: