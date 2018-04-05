Safaree has officially responded to all the people who are criticizing him for crying.

The reality star hit the Angie Martinez show earlier this week and his emotions got the best of him when he discussed his recent robbery. Safaree tearfully told Angie Martinez that thieves held him at gunpoint and took over $183,000 worth of his jewelry.

I just got robbed at gunpoint, two dudes, two guns just ran up on me, laid me face down on the floor with two guns at my head.

Seems like a serious incident to me, but for some reason… no one wants to feel sorry for Safaree.

Details below…

Many people criticized Safaree for the public breakdown, prompting him to hit the tweets with the following explanation:

Rapper T.I. even got in on the roast and hit comments on The Shade Room:

We also discussed this situation last night during our call-in show on YouTube and it seems none of y’all want to show compassion to Safaree: