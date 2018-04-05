SNEAK PEEK! #RHOA Nene Leakes Featured on TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Newsflash! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has secured yet another tv gig.

The popular reality star will be featured in an upcoming episode of TVOne’s “UNCENSORED,” where she opens up about her controversial “rape” joke that went viral a few months back and discusses how she was able to move on.

Details + sneak peek video below…

A reality show brand unto herself NeNe Leakes rose to stardom with an outspoken, no-nonsense and “tell-it-like-it-is” demeanor. Over time she captivated households with her storylines and commentary. “UNCENSORED” goes deep into NeNe’s world and character chronicling how she evolved from nothing into something.

From Press Release:

NeNe Leakes didn’t come from money, but instead, she used her large personality to make opportunities for money to come to her. Born in Queens, New York she was abandoned by her mother and sent to be raised by her aunt in Athens, Georgia. She longed for love, as well as success and always dreamed that she would one day be a model. After moving to Atlanta her life would take a turn for the worst before it would get better. Encounters with the law and an abusive relationship would take her further away from her dreams, but as a single mother trying to juggle casting calls, modeling auditions and motherhood she was determined to win and leave the pain and rejection behind. NeNe landed a job as an exotic dancer and fell in love with the fast money. She would then meet her husband Gregg through a mutual friend and then her life started to flourish. With the support of her husband, NeNe moved to Hollywood to go to open audition season and landed roles minor roles in shows like “The Parkers”, “The Amanda”, “The Game”, and “Let’s Stay Together”, but her scenes where left on the edit room floor. As luck would have It her friend called and told her about a possibility of a lifetime “The Atlanta Housewives” from here she would soon rise to fame. Her outspoken, no-nonsense demeanor and “tell-it-like-it-is” attitude made her one the most popular cast member from 2008 to 2016 and in 2014 she would also be the highest paid reality star ever on Bravo. Using the media and backlash as energy NeNe continued to hustle and expand her brand. She landed even more roles on shows like “Glee”,“The New Normal”, “Miss USA”, “The Apprentice”, “I Dream of NeNe”, which was produced by her own production company, and many more. She has become a force to be reckoned with and not even her health scare would stop her. With her own fashion line, a new boutique in Atlanta she is continuously making power moves. Her success did not come easy but she has made it a lifetime of entrepreneurship. Her book “Never Make the Same Mistake Twice” tells the story of how she lives her life. She is bold and hot and has made her respectful place in the world of television. Her life story is motivating for others who have the desire to succeed. NeNe makes it her business to fight, but never be defeated.

UNCENSORED is an edgy new docu-series exploring the intimate lives of some of today’s most notable personalities. Nene Leakes’ UNCENSORED aires Sunday, April 8 at 10/9C.