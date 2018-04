Kim Kardashian-West recently shared the first public photo of her entire family and she says it was a miraculous feat.

The mother of three got her crew together for an Easter Sunday family portrait that included her superstar hubby, Kanye who many say appears to be in the ‘sunken place,’ daughter North, son Saint and two-month old daughter Chicago.

Photos below…

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too

Kim says that finally getting the group to pose for a family photo was a real struggle, stating in her caption:

Meanwhile Mrs. West promises more family photos to be released soon on her app.

What are your thoughts about Kim & Kanye’s family portrait?