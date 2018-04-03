Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta totally slayed Michael Rapaport during their head to head on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ this past Sunday (click HERE if you missed that).

While many felt that Rapaport was disrespectful in his tone and treatment of the former beauty queen, Kenya seemed to take it in stride. Little did we know that just prior to appearing in the episode, Rapaport had posted (and deleted) a picture of Kenya Moore alongside a photo of a gorilla.

Details below…

Rapaport posted the photo above as Kenya was getting her makeup touched up on the set and compared the former Miss USA to a gorilla! I spotted the images on Tariq Nasheed’s Instagram as he noted that it’s not the first time Rapaport has been called out about his behavior.

The images were soon deleted after a bit of backlash, but even cries of racism didn’t stop Rapaport’s disturbing behavior. He even went a bit further during the broadcast as he tried to “joke” about Kenya’s ashy feet.

I didn’t wanna say it on live TV, but Kenya’s feet are ashy as fuck! Them shits are ashy. I didn’t wanna say it on live TV ’cause I’m a gentleman, but pan down to them shits. She can cut glass with them shits.







TheRoot has even called out the actor’s behavior towards Moore in a post naming him as the “worst kind of White man”

The marginally talented Michael Rapaport has figured out a way to keep himself from drowning in Hollywood by riding on the backs of black folks for years. He doesn’t see anything wrong with his poison because ultimately, it is who he truly is.

Rapaport has often been labeled as the “cool” White guy has now been called out as a closeted White supremacist.