It’s no secret that Khia walked away from the basement and hasn’t looked back, and now she’s on to bigger and better things with a brand new LIVE format.

Last week, the popular rapstress hit the net to share how her all of social media accounts have been targeted and maliciously flagged since she made the decision to part ways with her former QC co-host TS Madison.

The Queens Court is dead and buried, however this week, Khia gave new life to her ‘roast & gags’ as she took the mic in front of a live audience at The Ivory in Atlanta.

In case you missed it, watch the full videos below…

If you follow me on any of my social media platforms, you know that I was in the house for Khia’s first LIVE ‘roast & gag’ session. I even posted a few behind the scenes clips on my YouTube channel prior to the show:

On the docket this week? Fabolous, Emily B., Vivica Fox, Tamar Braxton, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and more…

Khia also performed live for the ‘Gag Order’ after party…

Congrats to Khia for hosting her first LIVE ‘Gag Order’!

