Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ after show last night alongside one of her many online rivals, actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport has a lengthy disdain for Kenya Moore, which began during back in 2016 after a heated twitter exchange between the two. Nevertheless, Kenya was locked an loaded and perfectly able to handle herself in the midst of the storm.

Andy claims in the video above that he had no idea that Kenya and Michael had history but even Kenya doubted his story.

Fortunately, the former beauty queen held her own against the hostile actor, who attempted to point out that she was a villian who ‘wishes’ she was him.

To which Kenya responded, ‘A middle aged white man? no thank you.”

As Rappaport continued his rant, Kenya had to remind him that the show was about WOMEN and that they weren’t offering any peaches to MEN.

I love the fact that Kenya kept it classy while this angry, emotional MAN yelled at her on the set. I’m actually disappointed that Bravo would allow such a display on their airwaves.

I assure you that Michael Rapaport would not have dared to treat any of the CAUCASIAN housewives in such a hostile manner. His actions were utterly disrespectful and I hope that others see it for what it was.

But I digress.

For the record, Kenya hit IG LIVE after the interview to say she’s not offended by his actions but she did come mentally prepared for war.

We get it, Rapaport is a ‘super fan’ so he gets a bit emotional.

Chile… I guess.

On a related note, Kenya also responded to questions about Marlo Hampton’s quest for a peach in the video below…

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s WWHL appearance?