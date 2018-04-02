RHOA RECAP: 5 Things Revealed On Season 10 Finale ‘Nightmare On Peachtree St’ + Watch Full Video…

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has finally come to an end.

The finale episode entitled, ‘Nightmare on Peachtree Street’ aired last night as everyone joined Kandi & Eva for a Halloween celebration in honor of Eva’s birthday.

Bravo synopsis:

Kandi is busy as ever as she gears up for her Xscape tour and Broadway debut, while also helping Eva throw a spooky Halloween birthday party. Porsha preps for opening night of her stage play, while Shereé feels betrayed by a friend. At Eva’s party, NeNe manages to turn a negative into a positive, while Cynthia taps into her masculine side. Kim and NeNe come face-to-face for the first time since Roachgate, but not all the bugs have been worked out yet.

Recap + watch full video below…

Kandi and Eva get together for their first one on one as they share a play date with their kids at a pumpkin patch.

Eva reveals that her birthday is the day before Halloween and she normally has a party but since she’s new in town, she’s not sure what to do.

Kandi suggests that they throw a party to get the girls all together and to also celebrate Eva’s official arrival to Atlanta.

Both Kandi and Eva agree that a ‘Welcome to Atlanta’/Birthday Party would be a great excuse for the ladies to play dress up for yet another them party and a prefect way to “introduce” Eva as the new ‘housewife’ in town’

Kenya & Cynthia Support Porsha’s Play…

Porsha is making her stage debut for ‘Two Can Play That Game’ in Atlanta and she’s hopeful that some of her cast mates will show up to support.

At least two of them show up… Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

Of all people choosing to support Porsha, Kenya being one of them is somewhat unexpected.

While Kenya throws quite a bit of shade at Porsha’s co-star Vivica Fox (if you recall, Kenya and Vivica had beef during Celebrity Apprentice), she manages to cheer on Porsha’s acting endeavors.

Porsha expected Sheree to come, but little did she know that Sheree was feeling ‘somekindaway’ about a text Porsha sent after she was booted from the Barcelona trip.

Sheree’s baller basement…

Apparently Sheree’s budding relationship with her incarcerated multi-million dollar scammer has put her back in the black when it comes to her finances.

There’s nothing like rubbing your good fortune in your friend’s faces after they have laughed behind your back for years and it seems that Sheree is finally feeling fruitful these days.

Sheree invites Kandi and Cynthia over to for the great unveiling of her swanky basement/mancave.

She’s even got hors d’oeuvres on deck for her guests this time that are actually being served INSIDE the house instead of on her front porch.

Needless to say, Sheree’s finished basement is quite impressive despite the missing light switch covers. She even has a room allocated for spa treatments complete with expensive massage chairs.

Kandi notes that when she looks around, all she sees is “money” and coincidentally, Burruss also wonders where Sheree came up on so much dough.

Sheree’s debtors are certainly paying attention and perhaps the “feds” are too as the true mystery of the entire season has been Sheree’s sudden windfall.

Whatever the case, the basement is beautiful and the “chateau” at least APPEARS to be livable at this time despite reports that there still isn’t a certificate of occupancy.

But I digress.

Kandi & Eva’s Halloween/Bday Bash…

The ladies all come together to celebrate Eva’s birthday at her hybrid Halloween/birthday party inside an old abandoned church.

As you know, the RHOA girls all LOVE a theme party so everyone comes dressed to impress!

Kandi arrives as a female verson of the “It” character, Cynthia takes her “50 Cynt” to a new level of drag, Porsha arrives as an evil bride, Kenya walks in as a Victoria’s Secret model, Kim dresses up as a playboy bunny and Nene arrives as an exterminator with her husband Gregg as the infamous “Roach” that Kim claims invaded her mansion.

Of course Kim’s face drops when Nene arrives… (as if it can sag any further) while her husband thinks it’s quite humorous.

Nene manages to pay Kim and Kroy dust during the party but Kim’s negative energy rubs off on Sheree, who is clearly out to do ‘wigs’ dirty work.

Everybody vs. Porsha…

Sheree decides to take on Porsha and her allegations seem to come totally out of left field.

She starts by questioning Williams about a text sent to Shamea after Porsha left Barcelona. Apparently Porsha told Shamea that she didn’t trust anyone of the ladies now… not even Sheree but she had no idea her FRIEND Shamea, would disclose the text.

Shamea clearly went out of her way to share the private text to Sheree, who seems quite angry over the fact that she’s been the only one defending Porsha.

I guess we can subtract another ‘peach holder’ from Porsha’s friends list.

Nene has another talk with Porsha about ‘accountability’ and while Porsha feels she’s being attacked for no reason, Nene tries to get her to see that everyone feels the same way…. that Porsha hasn’t shown any remorse for the lie she told last year.

Yeah… I know it’s beating a dead horse at this point, but clearly each of the ladies feel that Porsha isn’t trustworthy, while she’s feeling the same about all of them.

Can it be fixed? Who knows…. but Kim and Sheree were the last hope for Porsha, who had been noticeably ostracized at the beginning of the season.

Even Marlo has issue with Porsha as she attempts to discuss Barcelona with Porsha and Porsha walks away.

[Sidebar: It WAS hilarious how Marlo followed Porsha around the room though… but I digress.]

Nevertheless, the episode ends with Cynthia winning the prize for best costume and the ladies all gathered for a group photo.

Video recap:

What did you think about the season 10 finale episode?