Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, commonly known as Winnie Mandela, was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician. She held several government positions, including as Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology.
Madikizela-Mandela, known to many in South Africa as “The Mother of the Nation,” had been ill for a number of years and was most recently admitted to the hospital for a kidney infection.
Her personal assistant‚ Zodwa Zwane‚ confirmed Madikizela-Mandela’s death on Monday afternoon and Mandela’s recently family issued the following statement:
“It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ South Africa on Monday April 2‚ 2018.
She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”