R.I.P. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, commonly known as Winnie Mandela, was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician. She held several government positions, including as Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology.

Madikizela-Mandela, known to many in South Africa as “The Mother of the Nation,” had been ill for a number of years and was most recently admitted to the hospital for a kidney infection.

Her personal assistant‚ Zodwa Zwane‚ confirmed Madikizela-Mandela’s death on Monday afternoon and Mandela’s recently family issued the following statement: