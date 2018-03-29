Another day, another news story about R. Kelly‘s sexual proclivities.

Stories of R. Kelly’s underage harem has circulated for a while now in the US (click HERE if you missed that), but apparently the British now have a thirst for details as well.

Dallas DJ Kitti Jones spoke publicly about her experience with the superstar singer a few months ago as her name was revealed as being a part of R. Kelly’s infamous “harem.”

Kitti returns with even more allegations about how Kelly grooms his conquests in a new BBC3 documentary, titled ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Video Tape’.

Video below…

WATCH: R Kelly’s former girlfriend Kitti Jones shares with @BenjaminZand her experiences of abuse and grooming during their relationship. R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes is available on @BBCThree now https://t.co/KebXU8q2mc pic.twitter.com/G2C1xHJdUX — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 28, 2018

In a clip of the documentary, BBC reporter Ben Zand speaks with Kitti Jones (a former girlfriend of Kelly) who shares her experiences of abuse and grooming during their relationship.

Zand explores several allegations surrounding the sex life of the R&B legend, including accusations of holding women against their will in his home in Atlanta and running a degrading sex cult – allegations he denies.

R Kelly’s former sound engineer also opens up about his treatment of women, stating:

You’re a Big Mac, when R Kelly’s done eating you he throws the wrapper away.

The full documentary ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes’ will be airing on BBCThree.