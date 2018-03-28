Sanaa Lathan is the latest victim of the Beyhive.

As you know, comedian Tiffany Haddish recently spilled tea in a recent intervew about an unnamed actress who bit Beyonce on the cheek at a Hollywood function.

[READ: Tiffany Haddish Spills MORE Beyonce Tea! Says An Actress Bit Singer At A Party… ]

After Haddish’s revelation, fans of the superstar singer hit the net seeking to solve the mystery and they apparently came up with Sanaa Lathan.

Details below…

The Beyhive quickly sprung into action after Sanaa was implicated as the biter.

The popular actress has even been named as the culprit by several mainstream news sources:

Two sources tell ET that it was actress Sanaa Lathan who playfully bit Beyonce at an after-party last December following JAY-Z’s concert. One source says that they don’t believe it was malicious or meant to be mean — though it caught Beyonce completely off guard — and she didn’t like it.

Sanaa has been forced to face the wrath of Beyonce’s loyal fans who have continuously posted ‘bee emojis’ throughout her social media.

For the record, Sanaa has responded to the reports and is denying any involvement in the Beyonce ‘BiteGate’… (sort of)

Sanaa also retweeted her friend Gabriel Union’s post about BlackLivesMatter as a reminder to the Behive to let her live…

If Tiffany woulda just kept the story all to herself none of this would be happening… *sigh*

What are your thoughts about the Beyonce/Sanaa bite controversy?