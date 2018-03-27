RHOA Sheree Whitfield’s ‘Prison Bae’ Won’t Be Released Any Time Soon…

Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been selling fans a fairytale story about her new bae.

Whitfield has attempted to convince viewers that her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, will be released in the next few months and perhaps she even fell for the lie, being that during the last episode, she was dropping tons of dough to turn her moldy Chateau basement into a man cave for her boo (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… apparently Williams isn’t scheduled to be released anytime soon.

Details below…

Sheree’s prison bae, Tyrone Gilliams, won’t be a free man for at least 4 more years!!!

As previously reported, Gilliams was sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison on October 31, 2013 for his role in an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cost investors about $5 million.

In addition to the 10-year jail sentence, Gilliams was also ordered to repay his accusers their $5 million and to forfeit five million more.

According to federal documents procured by Radar Online, Whitfield’s con man had attempted to shave some years off of his jail time by arguing that he wasn’t the “leader” in his scheme.

Gilliams also claimed that the government “improperly withheld” evidence, and he had “ineffective” counsel.

Nevertheless, a New York federal court judge rejected Gilliams’ arguments, noting that he offered no new evidence in the case so Tyrone’s release date remains the same.

As previously reported, Tyrone Gilliams won’t be a free man until November 14, 2022.

Tyrone was originally serving time in Atlanta, however he was moved to a federal facility in Yazoo City, Miss. (six hours from Atlanta) after being investigated in a prison escape scandal back in 2013.

I guess that witch doctor was right about Sheree sitting all alone in her big house.

What are your thoughts about Sheree waiting for Tyrone for FOUR MORE YEARS?