It’s no secret that The Queens Court has officially disbanded and each party has gone their separate ways, but the drama surrounding the online show lives on.

There has been a lot of behind the scenes drama in the aftermath of the breakup and most of it has played out right before your eyes on social media.

Fraudulent copyright complaints, stalking, harassment, the list goes on and on. Meanwhile, Khia is still moving forward despite a few shady stunt queens who have attempted to STEAL those who have attempted to STEAL her gifts, talents and abilities.

In case you missed it, check out last night’s GAG ORDER below…

Khia notes in the beginning of last night’s GAG ORDER web show that she’s been harassed and bullied online by the ‘Maddie Mob’. Her social media accounts have been continuously flagged by those who don’t want to see her win after she walked out of Maddie’s Chateau and never looked back.

I even assisted with getting Khia’s Official YouTube up and running (and fully monetized) and they targeted that too! *sigh*

TS Madison and his manager even posted a video acknowledging the shady things they have been doing online and refer to it as merely being “petty”.

But the show must go on and Khia went live from her Offical Facebook page last night.

It takes a really insecure person to intentionally sabotage someone’s livelihood and sadly, it’s all playing out right in front of our eyes. Despite those who feel like it’s all fun and games, cyber-stalking is a crime in several states, including Georgia.

The popular rapstress even hit Facebook to ask her detractors… ‘is it really worth the jail time?’

Nevertheless, Khia is not giving up as she has proven who the true talent was in the partnership and she is going to continue moving forward with her brash brand of comedy and starting April 2, 2018, Khia’s GAG ORDER be going LIVE in front of an audience (with or without social media).

What did you think of Khia’s latest installment of ‘Gag Order’?