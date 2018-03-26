Beyonce sent a subliminal warning shot to comedian Tiffany Haddash about sharing details of their first meeting in DJ Kalid’s ‘Top Off’ where she sings, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure.”

An while the ‘QUEEN’ may have called out the rising star about her loose lips, it hasn’t stopped Haddish from sharing even more juicy details about their encounter.

In a recent interview, Tiffany finally reveals the backstory of her how Beyonce prevented her from getting in a physical fight at a Hollywood party.

Details below…

Haddish originally shared her Beyonce story back in January, when she ran into the superstar couple at a private gathering in Hollywood.

While her initial story had limited details, Haddish is now spilling even more tea about the incident in a new interview with GQ Magazine where she reveals an actress BIT Beyonce in the face!

“There was this actress there,” continues Haddish, keeping her voice low, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest.” One of the most things she did? “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish declined to name the actress.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Haddish continues…

“And then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé.” Haddish says she told Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyoncé asked her not to—told her to “have fun” instead.

Apparently that’s the moment that Haddish shared her selfie with Beyoncé.

Haddish, describes her final run-in with Mrs. Carter occurred a bit later, stating:

Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’

Hmmmmm…. so apparently this unnamed actress is somewhat of a ‘friend’ to Bey and Jay. I wonder if she will ever reveal herself?

Hell, the real TEA is that Tiffany Haddish will probably never party with Beyonce again after this latest spillage.

What are your thoughts about Tiffany Haddish’s latest Beyonce story?