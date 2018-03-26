RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10 Episode 17 ‘ReMARCable’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 17th episode of it’s 10th season last night (March 25, 201).

[FLASHBACK: #RHOA Recap: Season 10, Episode 16 ‘Driving Miss Kim’ + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled, ‘ReMARCable’ as Kenya Moore’s new husband finally makes an appearance.

Bravo synopsis:

Tyrone makes an exciting proclamation to Shereé, while her daughter comes home from college and grills her about the romance. After her abrupt exit from Barcelona, Porsha blows off some steam with Rickey Smiley. Kandi worries that dropping NeNe from the Xscape Tour will cost them their friendship, while NeNe teaches her son Brentt to learn from her mistakes. Kenya returns to Atlanta to screen her domestic violence PSA, and a surprise guest shuts down the haters for good.

Recap + watch full video below…

Another day, another fake relationship. This time, it’s Porsha Williams and radio personality Ricky Smiley.

The pair share some quality time at the skating rink where they commiserate over Porsha dating choices.

Porsha says she spends way too much time working and while she wants kids, she’s not ready to give up her life as it is right now.

Never forget Todd and the “baby-nup’…

Meanwhile, Ricky suggest they hook up while she makes up her mind.

Kandi & Todd Stand Up For Nene…

The Kandi Koated Klique get together to discuss business and Don Juan notes that Kandi has way too much on her plate to add any more properties to her portfolio.

The Old Lady Gang restaurant is doing great and Kandi is thinking about buying more property in the area now that it’s been reported that Google is planning to build it’s headquarters nearby.

In addition to building her empire, Kandi offers a bit of insight into Nene’s controversial rape joke and the backlash that followed.

[READ: Nene Issues Tearful Apology For Controversial Rape Joke… (VIDEO)]

Kandi admits that she now considers Nene a friend and feels bad about the heat she took and her being booted from the Xscape tour.

Even Todd says that Nene was acting as a COMEDIAN… hell, ‘even Trump has said worse things like grabbin p*ssies!’

Facts.

Don Juan agrees but reminds both Todd and Kandi that it was a business decision and not personal.

Hopefully it won’t affect Kandi and Nene’s budding friendship.

Sharee’s Prison Bae Has Plans For The Chateau…

Sheree is constantly on the phone these days and one can only assume that her phone bill is higher than my mortgage payment!

Whatever the case, it seems that the owner and sole proprietor of the Chateau may be planning to add yet another name to the deed.

[Sidebar: That deed has changed names several times over the years. It’s been under Sheree… her mom… her daughter… and when the IRS was ALLEGEDLY after her, it was moved under her LLC. But I digress.]

One could reasonably surmise that Sheree’s ex-con has invested a bit of his ill gotten gains into her never ending construction project, since it seems that he’s already professing ownership.

Chateau Tyrone doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?

Anywhoo… Sheree gets the jump on her man’s plans and dives into getting her moldy basement ready for his arrival.

[READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheree Whitfield & Her ‘Prison Bae’ Involved in Escape Scandal… ]

Even Sheree’s youngest daughter Kaleigh questions her life choices these days as she tells her mom, ‘there are a lot of fish in the sea and you go for the jail bait?’

Sheree lies to her daughter and says that Tyrone should be out “later this year” but the truth is that his actual release date is somewhere around 2022.

For those of you who don’t know, Tyrone is currently serving time for running a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Tyrone was sentenced back in 2013 to 10 years in prison for swindling investors.

[READ: Tyrone Gilliams: Ivy League Scam Artist… ]

That hidden money must be a helluva motivation to wait!

Moving on…

Two RHOA kids choose career paths…

Nene and her youngest son Brentt have an conversation about his future. Now that Brentt has graduated high school, Nene wants to make sure he’s on the right path career wise.

Brentt is adamant that he doesn’t want to go to school and in fact, he admits that since he’s been following his famous mom on her comedy tour, he’d love to also be a comedian one day.

While Nene would love for Brentt to go off to college, she knows that if his heart isn’t in it, it would just be a waste of time and money so she decides to support him in his decision to enter the entertainment realm.

The advice Nene offers her son is two-fold. First, follow your dreams because it sucks to have to go to a job you hate just to make money…. and secondly, be confident in your journey.

Nene says that she’s willing to mentor her son but she doesn’t want to be a ‘Momager’.

On a related note, Cynthia has a similar situation with her daughter Noelle. Noelle has taken a year off from college but has now decided that she has an interest in dentistry.

Noelle has secured a job as an intern at a prosthodontist’s office and Cynthia pays a visit for lunch.

Prosthodontists are specialists who are trained in cosmetics, dental implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, temporomandibular disorders (TMJ/TMD), and more. They also treat and handle dental and facial problems that involve restoring missing tooth and jaw structures.

Noelle seems excited about her new opportunity and is planning to return back to school to study the trade.

Marc Makes His Grand Entrance…

We’ve waited all season to “meet” Kenya’s new husband and he finally makes his appearance as the season comes to a close.

Kenya hosts a screening for her domestic violence PSA and when asked about her husband, she says that Marc isn’t coming because she didn’t book his ticket or pack his bags. Apparently Marc hates to fly by himself so he won’t be joining his wife on his big day.

Coincidentally, just as Kenya is making a speech thanking the people who “hold her up daily,” in walks Marc Daly.

Marc is suited and booted for his wife’s event and is even bejeweled with a nice shiny nose ring!

Sheree is the first to inquire about it and Shamea can be heard calling it “dainty”.

Needless to say, the ladies all still seem a bit skeptical about Kenya’s relationship and that’s ok… as long as she says she’s married, I guess we all have to take her word for it.

While there’s still no record of a marriage license, at least Kenya’s produced a real live man this time.

[READ: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Address ‘Fake Marriage’ Rumors in 1st Joint Interview… (VIDEO)]

There’s something off about the couple though and I just can’t put my finger on it. Producers even caught the fact that Marc didn’t even seem to want to hold his wife’s hand! *sigh*

We talked about a few other details in the LIVE after chat last night:

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of RHOA?