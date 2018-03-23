Jeezy aka ‘Jay Jenkins’ has officially ‘graduated’ from the rap game.

The popular trap star who motivated ‘thugs’ worldwide with rap hits say she plans to hang up his microphone after the release of ninth and final album.

Details below…

The 40-year-old father-of-3 announced his retirement on Twitter and Instagram last night, stating, “Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104 -#TrustYaProcess”.

A post shared by @jeezy on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:16am PDT







Jeezy’s final album, TM104 will be the final version of his ‘Thug Motivation’ series, which began with 2005’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

Trust Ya Process…