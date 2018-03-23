NEWSFLASH!! Cardi B wants to know where da f*ck is all her money!!!

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapstress is apparently in distress after finding out that at least 30/40% of her earned income is going to Uncle Sam and now she’s asking, “Where the hell does all the money I pay in taxes go?!”

Cardi went into a rant about taxes last night and asks the Fed’s straight up, “Uncle Sam, I want to know what you doing with my tax money!”

Video below…

It’s clear that Cardi B is feeling the effects of success after her meteoric rise to stardom in 2017.







Taxes are no joke! And I’m sure she’s been bumped up into a brand new tax bracket, and while Cardi admits it hurts like hell to cut that check to the IRS, she’s certainly blessed to have been able to earn the money to pay it.