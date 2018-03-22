Uh Oh! Bobby V. Accused of Rape! Singer Claims Accuser Wants Money…

R&B Singer Bobby V. has been quiet as a mouse since that trans woman accused him of dipping out without paying for services (click Here if you missed that), but unfortunately he’s back in the news again.

This time, the ‘Slow Down’ singer is being accused of raping a woman this past weekend.

Details below…

TMZ is reporting today that a woman filed a police report in Cobb County, GA on Monday, March 19 accusing Bobby V of raping her on Sunday.

Cops say they have an open investigation into the case but the ‘Blackberry Molasses’ crooner is denying the accusations.

Bobby’s rep tells TMZ they are pursuing legal action “against what appears to be a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter.” The rep did not say the alleged victim requested money directly from Bobby, but called her version of events an apparent false report. The rep added, “Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse.”

Dayum Bobby.

What are your thoughts about these latest accusations about Bobby V?