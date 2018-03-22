Meet The Woman Who ‘Allegedly’ Tried To Extort Quad & Dr. G From Married To Medicine… (PHOTOS)

Now y’all know I still haven’t caught up on Married to Medicine this season, but from what I’m being told, it was the best season yet.

I spilled some hot tea back in December about Quad Webb-Lunceford and her husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford having separate residences and were headed for divorce (click HERE if you missed that).

Well during the reunion, Dr. Greg admits that he got himself tangled up in a sticky situation after taking a woman he met back to a hotel room and apparently that hotel visit turned into extortion.

Details + video below…

In the video above, Dr. G. shares how he met a woman when he was out with some friends and says he and the woman decided to tip out to a hotel room for a little tryst.

Though he admits nothing happened, that SAME woman reached out to the Shaderoom with her version of what happened!

According to TheShadeRoom, the woman claims she met met Dr. Greg and his friend at Whiskey Mistress in Buckhead.

She said she had no idea who he was, but he DID look familiar to her. Anyway, after hanging out they all decided to go back to the Hyatt for a night cap! Each couple got their own room but she said as soon as things were going to heat up Dr. Greg bounced! She said Dr. G “looked nervous and seemed sacred.” So he told her she could stay the night in the hotel by herself and he left!

Some people seem to think this is all a scheme set up by Quad to come with us with the bullshhhhh to make us care about her relationship… but I think that it’s plausible being that the couple has been living apart for quite a few months now.

Whatever the case, Quad and Dr. G. have opened up the floodgates for everyone to scrutinize what’s REALLY going on in their relationship and all I can say is that it doesn’t appear to be any love lost between the two.

What are your thoughts about Dr. G’s ‘true confession’ about his Whiskey Peach encounter?