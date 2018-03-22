NEWSFLASH!!! Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton (aka one half of Outkast, one whole of Daddy Fat Sax) has reportedly been signed as the first artist on L.A. Reid’s new label.

Details below…

Last May, Reid stepped down from his position as CEO of Epic Records following sexual harassment allegations, but he subsequently launched his own company, Hitco, with over $100 million raised from investors.

Reid and Big Boi have a lengthy history in the music industry, in fact, it was Reid who signed Outkast to LaFace records in the early 90’s.

Hitco will promote “All Night,” Big Boi’s new single, which appeared in the iPhone X “Animoji Yourself” commercial.

The popular ad spot currently has over 15 million views on YouTube and is among the top Shazam’ed tags in markets like Japan and France.

Big Boi marks Reid’s first signing since his Epic departure.

Congratulations Big!!!