Singer Trey Songz is in a while lotta legal trouble after a domestic dispute with one of his girlfriends.

[READ: Trey Songz Accused of Hitting Woman in Face During All-Star Weekend… ]

The incident, which occurred during 2018 NBA All-Star weekend, involved a woman he was arguing with who claims the dispute turned physical after he caught her flirting with another man.

[READ: Additional Details Emerge from Alleged Victim in Trey Songz Physical Assault Case… ]

Songz turned himself in to LAPD early Monday morning to face a felony domestic violence charge and he also publicly addressed the incident for the first time.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Songz turned himself in, with his attorney Shawn Holley, for the alleged incident around 6 AM Monday March 19, 2018, and was released shortly after 8 AM.

He posted a $50,000 bond.

Andrea Buera, the woman Songz is accused of beating at a Hollywood Hills party also provided TMZ with several photos of her injuries.

Buera claims Songz beat her so badly, she suffered a concussion and had to go to a hospital for treatment. She claims several people at the party witnessed the alleged beating.







Meanwhile, Songz hit the tweets right around the time he surrendered to authorities for booking and publicly addressed the situation for the first time.

In the posts, Songz thanked fans for their support and says he is ‘being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.’: