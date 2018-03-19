NEWSFLASH!! Ne-Yo is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about his comments section these days.

The superstar singer is getting dragged online after his self righteous instagram post about men being faithful went horribly wrong Saturday evening.

Details below…

First of all, Ne-Yo recently released a great song out called ‘Good Man’ where he sings ‘I just wanna be a good man… a good man to you girl’ but the overall public consensus is that he’s not a great example of what he’s singing about.

It all started when the crooner suggested that faithful men is a trait that was celebrated in 90s era R&B and needs to be brought back.

Clearly Ne-Yo said nothing wrong, but many gave him the side-eye especially in light of his sketchy relationship history.

You may recall, Ne-Yo suffered a lot of backlash after his ex-fiance Monyetta Shaw appeared on ‘Atlanta Exes’ a few years back and revealed that the superstar convinced her undergo a permanent birth control procedure following the birth of their second child.

[FLASHBACK: Ne-Yo Speaks About Monyetta Shaw And ‘Atlanta Exes’ Backlash… ]

Ne-Yo broke up with Monyetta via an IG post and called off their wedding two months before the ceremony. Coincidentally, he soon married and started a whole new family new love (and current wife) Crystal Renay.

But I digress…

Now, Ne-Yo is in his feelings about people calling out his hypocrisy and he posted the following IG rant..

I love how as soon as I post something about being a Good Man or the evolution of, somebody wants to bring up what they THINK they know about my past relationship,” he began. And FOR THE LAST TIME, I DID NOT force anyone to tie their tubes. I DID NOT leave the mother of my 1st two children for my current wife. I didn’t even meet my wife until a YEAR AND A HALF AFTER me and the mother of my 1st two children split up. Have I cheated before? Sure. Have I always been a good man? Nah. But have I learned and grown with the experiences, situations and circumstances into the kind of man my wife can be proud to call her husband? DAMN RIGHT I HAVE.

