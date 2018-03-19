Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffeteria Pugh Pens Open Letter of Apology…

Word on the curb is that singer Keyshia Cole has totally distanced herself from quite a few of her family members and at least one has reached out via social media to make amends.

Neffeteria Pugh, Cole’s older sister and the former reality star of BET’s defunct ‘Neffe & Frankie’ show, recently hit the net with a lengthy apology to Keyshia.

Details below…

Neffe posted the photo above of she and her sister captioned with the following apology:

I’ve heard rumors that Keyshia cut ties (and purse strings) from several of her family members a while ago, but had no idea that they were still estranged.







As you know, Neffe appeared on Iyanla Vanzant’s ‘Fix My Life’ last season (click HERE if you missed that). It took a while, but perhaps Neffe is finally on the path to her healing, as she ended the open letter with ‘now I can move on’.

What are your thoughts about Neffe reaching out to her famous sister via social media?